BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to his part in a double murder that happened in Fayette County nearly five years ago.

Brandon Lowery, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder–meaning murder in the process of a robbery– for a murder that happened at a home outside Carbon Hill on May 1, 2018 where Hernan Antonio Padilla, 55, and 56-year-old Allen Clifford Sandlin, 56, were killed. Lowery was the fourth defendant to plead guilty in the case.

“The State’s position has always been that Lowery was the ringleader who hatched the plan that resulted in the murders of Mr. Padilla and Mr. Sandlin,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin said in a written statement. “I’m pleased we were able to resolve the case and that Brandon Lowery will never pose a threat to the public again.”

Previously, Michael Council of New Jersey was the first of the five to plead guilty to capital murder charges in July 2022. Following Council was Lorazo Moran of New Jersey and Lindettia Lynette Lowery of Fairfield, co-defendants who pleaded guilty in October 2022.

All of the defendants that have pleaded guilty are now serving life sentences without the possibility of parole. The only remaining defendant with a pending case is Brittany Bell-Spates.

In his statement, Hamlin said he is ready to continue working this case to get a plea from Bell-Spates.

“I look forward to working to resolve the final pending case so that some finality with the court cases can be reached for the families of Mr. Padilla and Mr. Sandlin,” he said. “I hope this will provide some measure of help for them in their grieving.”