SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating after a 25-year-old man was found stabbed to death Sunday night.

Around midnight, officers responded to a call of a person stabbed at 510 N. Main Avenue in Sylacauga. Upon arrival, officers found Fredrick Norris, of Alexander City, lying on the front porch of a residence.

Officers performed first aid on Norris until he was transported to the CVMC Emergency Department. Shortly after arriving, Norris was pronounced dead by the doctor.

Investigators then started a death investigation at the scene. SPD stated a 72-year-old suspect is cooperating with investigators along with other residents who were at the home during the stabbing.

There are no charges at this time and the investigation has been turned over to the district attorney, who will present the case to a Talladega County grand jury.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the SPD tip line at (256) 249-4716 or SPD at (256) 267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867 to remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward.