BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide, after finding a man shot to death.

It happened Friday night around 10:30 p.m. on 4th Court West. Police say when they arrived they found 24-year-old Tyrius Williams, unresponsive in an alleyway.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. No word yet on what led to the shooting.

If you have any information to help police call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS