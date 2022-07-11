BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside of a car Monday morning.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Heflin Road and Pratt Highway on reports of a person shot just before 7:40 a.m. Authorities then discovered a vehicle in the roadway and an unresponsive man sitting in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspects have been arrested at this time and the identity of the victim has yet to be released. Investigators say the man was involved in a verbal argument before being shot.