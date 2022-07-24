BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on I-20/59 near Exit 131 Saturday night.

According to Birmingham Police, the victim was found unresponsive inside the car shortly after 8:00 p.m. Birmingham Fire responded to the scene and pronounced the victim, unidentified, deceased at the scene.

A person of interest is being questioned by police in connection with the shooting.

The original location of the shooting is unknown at this time.