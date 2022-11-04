Photo taken at the scene of a homicide investigation on 45th Place North (Courtesy of James Johnson).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday night.

According to Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 45th Place North on reports of a Shot Spotter alert at around 6 p.m.

An adult man was found shot inside a car by officers upon arrival and was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

A female child, who is believed to be between the ages of four and six, was also found inside the car. She suffered injuries from the gunshots going through the car window but was not directly shot.

BPD currently believes the man was involved in an argument that was “domestic in nature” before being shot. A suspect is currently not in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

