BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in Roebuck Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD Sergeant LaQuitta Wade, officers received a person-shot call at the Parkway Inn on Parkway East at 11:51 a.m. They arrived and located an adult man lying on the balcony outside of a room on the third floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim fought with another male, leading to shots being fired. There is currently no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call BPD. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.