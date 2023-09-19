FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Forestdale Tuesday evening.

According to Sheriff Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Huitt Street on reports of a person shot at 5:40 p.m. A 57-year-old man was located inside a wrecked car and pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

JCSO detectives are investigating this case as a homicide. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, then dial option two. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.