BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reported officers observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of 17th Street Ensley on Wednesday night.

According to BPD Assistant Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the scene before 10 p.m. on report of a person shot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel transported the victim from the scene to UAB Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

Fitzgerald stated the victim is believed to have been targeted and may have been struck during a gunfire exchange. There are no suspects in custody.