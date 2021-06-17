Man found shot dead in the street in Fairfield, authorities ask for assistance locating vehicle

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 27-year-old man was found shot dead in the middle of the street in Fairfield Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot near the intersection of Gary Avenue and 49th Street in Fairfield just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 27-year-old man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After gathering evidence at the scene, JCSO detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2017 Gray Nissan Sentra, bearing tag number 1FB7482. After reviewing evidence collected from the scene, it appears the victim was shot during an apparent robbery or carjacking. The Nissan appeared to be occupied by two suspects.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting are asked to call the JCSO at 205-325-1450 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. Also, the public are able to provide an anonymous tip online.