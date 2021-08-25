Man found shot dead in abandoned pickup truck in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man’s body was discovered in an abandoned running pickup truck in the Pinson neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Cedar Mountain Road near Clay Palmerdale Road just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate an abandoned pickup truck that was running with the door open.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a dead man who appeared to have been shot. There are currently no witnesses or suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.