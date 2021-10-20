Man with gunshot wound found on porch in Birmingham’s Inglenook neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found lying on the porch of a home in Birmingham’s Inglenook neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department responded shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to the 3900 block of 39th Court North on report of shots that had been fired. When they arrived, officers found the victim lying on the porch.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say they have detained at least two persons of interest and are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.