CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was convicted of aggravated stalking in Cullman County and using tracking devices on the victim’s vehicle even after a protection order was issued.

On Tuesday, a jury found John Michael Cosper, Jr. guilty on two counts of second-degree aggravated stalking and one count of violating a protection from abuse order.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue that can yield deadly consequences,” District Attorney Wilson Blaylock said in a statement. “I am proud of the victim in this case for coming forward and having the strength and courage to testify against her abuser. Our office will request that Cosper be sentenced to the maximum punishment at his sentencing hearing.”

Throughout a two-day trial, the jury listened to a testimony that the victim had a protection from abuse order issued against Cosper. Court documents state that despite the order, Cosper twice installed tracking devices on the victim’s vehicle, something he admitted during the trial.

Following his conviction, Cosper was taken into custody and his bond was revoked. He will remain at the Cullman County Detention Center until he is sentenced.

Cosper faces up to 21 years in prison.