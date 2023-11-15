MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man accused of killing a Moody police officer three years ago was found guilty of capital murder in October and received a death sentence on Wednesday.

Tapero Corlene Johnson, 27, and his girlfriend, Marquisha Anissa Tyson, 28, were arrested in June of 2020. Both were charged with capital murder after Moody Police Department Lt. Stephen Williams was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call.

According to Tyson’s defense attorney, Emory Anthony, Tyson rented two nights at the Super 8 in Moody after Johnson told her that four men from Elyton Village were after them. Anthony said Tyson filed a report over her concerns with Birmingham police.

On the night of June 2, 911 dispatchers received a total of six calls from their room, according to investigators.

According to investigators, there was not a group of men outside the motel, based on the video evidence.

The East Metro Area Crime Center (EMACC) played a surveillance video during court proceedings in July 2020 that showed Williams being hit by a barrage of bullets outside the couple’s apartment unit.

A 911 call with dispatchers was active at the time Williams was shot.

In interviews, Tyson said she legally purchased some of the firearms but did not fire a gun. She pleaded not guilty.

On October 26, 2023, a jury returned a guilty verdict for the offense of Capital Murder in Johnson’s case. On Wednesday, Johnson was sentenced to death.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates.