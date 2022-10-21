One Mobile man has been found guilty of the murder of Tracie Dennis that happened in 2019.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been found guilty of the murder of Tracie Dennis that happened in 2019.

David Manuel Cordero Hernandez, 32 at the time, was arrested along with Marcos Javier Morales Oslan, 21 at the time, both from Puerto Rico. Hernandez was found guilty of the murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He was acquitted of the abuse of a corpse charge. Osland was sentenced to 30 years and will get credit for time served. Hernandez has not been sentenced yet.

Tracie Dennis was reported missing by his girlfriend on Dec. 16, 2019, when he never came home. He was last seen on Marcus Drive. Investigators received a tip that led them to a home on that same street, where they recovered Dennis’ body. Hernandez and Oslan fled to Jacksonville, Fla. where they were found and arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, Dennis had done some work for the two men and went over to the house on Dec. 16 to get paid for his work. They believed Dennis was shot and killed that night and buried on the property. An autopsy report found Dennis had been shot in the head and shoulder, along with being stabbed seven times.

In January 2020, bond was set for Hernandez at $150,000 and Oslan at $250,000. Officials said Oslan is the suspected shooter. Hernandez had lived in Mobile since 2016 and had previously been charged with domestic violence by strangulation.