ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced that a second man had been found guilty in the murder of an Odenville man.

Andray La’Quarn Pope, Jr. was found guilty of possession of a forged instrument, theft of property in the first degree and murder in the death of 67-year-old Brian A. Shaw.

Shaw was found dead after being shot multiple times when police arrived at his Ladonna Drive residence on May 25, 2021.

At the time, police arrested Charles Lawrence Grimmett III for the murder. Later, Pope turned himself in due to warrants for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument. He was then sent to the St. Clair County Jail with a $45,000 bond.

Pope awaits sentencing in September.