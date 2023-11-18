BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle outside of a grocery store Saturday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. LaQuitta Wade, ShotSpotter registered around six rounds at about 1:33 p.m. in the area of Avenue I and 17th Street Ensley. While responding to the location, officers received calls of a person possibly shot.

When they arrived at the intersection of Avenue I and 17th Street Ensley, officers found a man in a vehicle’s driver’s seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Zion Kewayne Taylor, 24, of Birmingham.

Wade said the preliminary investigation suggests there was an altercation between the victim and an unknown man. Weapons were drawn before Taylor was shot.

There is no one in custody in relation to the case. Those with information on the shooting are urged to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.