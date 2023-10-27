UPDATE: The man has been identified as 47-year-old Domminick Peterson of Birmingham, Alabama. A homicide investigation is underway.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot Friday morning in west Birmingham.

According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched at around 8:42 a.m. to the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue SW on a person down call. At the scene, officers found a man lying unresponsive off the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald said police believe a community member observed the victim lying unresponsive and called 911. Officers at the scene discovered the person had been shot.

There is no one in custody. Fitzgerald said the homicide took place in a tight-knit community and asks that anyone with information to call the BPD at 205-254-1764. He also said those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 to remain anonymous and possibly receive up to a $5,000 reward.

The BPD will provide updates as they become available.