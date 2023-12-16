BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a west Birmingham residence Saturday evening.

According to BPD Sgt. LaQuitta Wade, at around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call in the 1200 block of Princeton Avenue SW. When officers arrived at the scene, they entered a residence and found a man lying unresponsive on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The BPD later identified the victim as Willie Henderson, 31, of Birmingham.

Wade said the preliminary investigation suggests a neighbor heard shots fired and called 911. Wade noted the shooting appears to be targeted and that there is no reason to believe there’s a threat to the public.

There is no one in custody in connection to the shooting. Those who have any information on the case are urged to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.