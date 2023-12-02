BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after man was found fatally shot in a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, the Birmingham 911 communications division started receiving calls just before 4 p.m. about a shootout taking place in the Inglenook community. Officers were dispatched on a person shot call to the 3400 block of 38th Place North.

At the scene, officers saw a vehicle parked in a residence’s driveway. Officers found a man inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The BPD later identified the man as Courtney Spencer, 24, of Birmingham.

Fitzgerald said police believe a shooting took place in the 3400 block of 38th Place North, and the victim was struck by gunfire inside the vehicle police found him in. Though more than one house was shot into, there are no other gunshot victims. Police believe it was a targeted shooting.

There is no one in custody in connection to the case. Fitzgerald said the Inglenook community is tight knit. Those with any information in relation to the shooting are urged to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.