BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot and killed Monday morning.

At 7:17 a.m., Birmingham Police Department (BPD) North Precinct officers responded to a call of a person down in the 300 Block of 2nd Avenue North.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying unresponsive near a commercial building. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The victim was shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests a passerby saw the victim lying on the side of the commercial building and called 911.

Currently, there is no one in custody. The victim’s identity will be released after the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.