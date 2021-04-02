Man found dead inside Winston County home

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is working a case involving a man who was found dead at his home in Haleyville.

On Wednesday, deputies got a call from the daughter of Phillip Craig Miles, reporting that she had gone to check on him at his home on County Road 55 in Haleyville. Law enforcement found Miles, 38, dead in the home.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone who has information on the case is encouraged to contact Investigator Hulsey at 205-570-4797.