Man found dead inside Anniston home, homicide investigation underway

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found dead inside a home Monday night.

According to APD, officers responded to a residence on East 6th Street around 10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Christian Nobles.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on the incident, contact APD at 256-240-4000.