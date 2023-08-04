TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A man’s body was discovered in a Tarrant apartment early Friday morning.

According to Chief Wendell Major with Tarrant Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Lake Boulevard at around 2 a.m.

A woman visited her boyfriend’s apartment to check on him after not speaking with him for three weeks. She entered the unit, found his body inside and called TPD.

First responders were dispatched to the scene and pronounced him dead. Chief Major stated there were no signs of foul play in the preliminary investigation.

TPD is currently waiting for the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office to confirm the man’s identity.