Man found dead in old Kirby Middle School parking lot, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead in the parking lot of the former Kirby Middle School Saturday morning.

According to BPD, officers with the North Precinct were dispatched around 7 a.m. to the 1300 block of 28th Street North on the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers believe the victim was shot overnight. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

