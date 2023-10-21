BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found dead in a field of a church Saturday afternoon in east Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police Department public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, at around 3:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot call in the 9100 block of 14th Avenue North.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying unresponsive in a field of a church suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald said details are limited. If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. The BPD will provide updates as they become available.