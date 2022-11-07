PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive in Pinson. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man trapped inside an overturned vehicle that had bullet holes in it. The victim, 21-year-old Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday, it is unknown if the bullet holes were present before the crash occurred.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined during an autopsy that Thornton was shot during an apparent assault. Thornton’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information regarding this event, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.