Man found dead in Birmingham’s Jones Valley neighborhood

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found dead Friday night in Birmingham’s Jones Valley neighborhood.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said that at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported burglary alarm at a Chevron on 31st Street SW.

“As our officers were en route,” Fitzgerald said, “the call was updated that we had a person shot at the location.”

When officers arrived, he said that they found a male victim lying unresponsive in the parking lot “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Birmingham Fire & Rescue arrived and declared the man deceased.

