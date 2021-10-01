Man found dead in Birmingham’s Jones Valley neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found dead Friday night in Birmingham’s Jones Valley neighborhood.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said that at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported burglary alarm at a Chevron on 31st Street SW.

“As our officers were en route,” Fitzgerald said, “the call was updated that we had a person shot at the location.”

When officers arrived, he said that they found a male victim lying unresponsive in the parking lot “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Birmingham Fire & Rescue arrived and declared the man deceased.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates, as this story is developing.