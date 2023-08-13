BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found dead in a ditch on the side of a road Sunday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched around 6:37 a.m. on a call for a person down at 50th Street SW and Park Avenue SW. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a man unresponsive in a ditch. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It was determined during the coroner’s initial examination the victim had been shot. The BPD stated its preliminarily investigation suggests a passerby found the man lying on the side of the roadway and called police. The BPD will publicly identify the victim upon notification to next of kin.

The BPD is conducting a homicide investigation regarding the man’s death, and there is no one in custody. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.