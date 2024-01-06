BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found dead after a shooting and possible home invasion in Birmingham on Saturday evening.

According to Birmingham Police Department public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched around 5:05 p.m. when they received a call of a person shot in the 8400 block of Seventh Avenue South. Upon arrival, officers entered a residence and found a man lying unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. Fitzgerald said the preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was shot in a possible home invasion. It’s the first homicide in Birmingham this year. There is no one in custody in connection to the case.

Those with information on the shooting are urged to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Fitzgerald said if you have surveillance footage that captured anything related to the shooting and turn it in to Crime Stoppers, you could receive up to a $5,000 reward like you would if you gave a verbal tip.