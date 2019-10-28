Man flees officers with teen in vehicle, pushes her out

ADAMSVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — A man is facing charges of theft of property first degree, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police and endangering the welfare of a child after he led Brookside interdiction officers on a chase.

The incident occurred Saturday, when officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by suspect Mathew Lee Selby in the Cherry Avenue area. According to Brookside police, Selby had a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant for first-degree theft of property along with additional warrants from Adamsville and Hoover.

Selby refused to stop his vehicle and led Brookside officers on a chase through Adamsville. During the pursuit, Selby pushed out a 14-year-old female passenger from the vehicle into the roadway. Officers called for additional backup to join the pursuit. Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle near Forest Avenue.

Selby jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled into a thick, wooded area.

LATEST POSTS