HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating a situation where a man fell from the I-65 overpass bridge Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was found to have fallen from an interstate overpass bridge onto I-65 South at mile marker 249.5. The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.

Calls to the Hoover Police Department were not returned Thursday morning.