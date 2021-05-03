Man facing death sentence after being convicted of murdering Alabaster gas station clerk

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – A jury has recommended that the man convicted in the death of an Alabaster gas station clerk back in 2016 be sentenced to death.

On April 28, a Shelby County jury convicted Michael Anthony Powell for the capital murder of Tracy Algar, who was working at the Kirkland Chevron off of U.S. 31 on October 30, 2016 when Powell robbed the store, killing her in the process.

The day after Powell’s conviction, the jury recommended a death sentence. During the hearing, prosecutors presented evidence of Powell’s prior violent felonies, including second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree robbery.

Circuit Judge Bill Bostick has scheduled Powell’s sentencing for May 24.