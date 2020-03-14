Man facing attempted murder charge arrested after leading deputies on pursuit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after deputies noticed he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Fredrick Davis was arrested on an attempted murder charge from St. Clair County, in addition to theft of property and attempting to elude from law enforcement during a chase, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Friday, March 13, around 2:45 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a man driving a stolen Dodge Charger on I-65 south. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle the man fled at a high rate of speed and exited onto Green Springs highway.

The man, later identified as Davis, continued driving recklessly striking several vehicles until deputies were finally able to get him stopped near Elm Street and Jefferson Avenue, deputies report. Davis was found to have an outstanding warrant for attempted murder from St. Clair County. He was also in possession of a stolen gun.

Davis was charged for all of the offenses committed including first-degree theft of property, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct and driving while license suspended. Davis is also held on the attempted murder charges. The bonds for Davis total to $165,300.

In addition, a male passenger in the vehicle was also found to be in possession of a weapon without a permit and warrants will be obtained against him.