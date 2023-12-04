MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is facing multiple charges after a police chase that ended in a crash this weekend, Mountain Brook Police Department announced.

Ricardo Antoine Adams, Jr., 19, is charged with attempting to elude a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, resisting arrest, second-degree marijuana possession and minor in possession of alcohol.

At around 2:35 a.m. Saturday, a MBPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 3600 Block of Montevallo Road. Adams fled from the officer and lost control of his vehicle while crossing Cahaba Road, wrecking into the storefront of Bromberg’s.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Nichols at 205-802-3856.