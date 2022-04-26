BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Monday on 4th Avenue South.

According to the BPD, officers were called to the 8300 block of 4th Avenue South at 2 p.m. Monday about a driver who had struck a tree with their car. Inside the car was a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to UAB Hospital, where he later died.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot at another location and attempted to drive to the hospital,” the BPD stated in a press release. “Additional information is limited.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.