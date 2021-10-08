Man dies from gunshot wound to head after days of life support; Sylacauga man charged with manslaughter

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was suffering a gunshot wound to the head passed away Friday morning, and investigators charged a Sylacauga man with manslaughter for the death.

Orethaniel Dell Swain, 51, was taken into custody by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Sylacauga investigators. He was charged with manslaughter and was taken to the Talladega County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

On October 2, officers with the Sylacauga Police Department responded to the 700 block of Billingsley Road on a call of shots fired and one person lying on the ground. When they arrived, they found 55-year-old Lester “Tulu” Wilson suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Wilson was transported to Life Saver’s helipad where he was flown to UAB Hospital.

Wilson was placed on life support, but at 5 a.m. on Friday, October 8, he passed away from his injuries. Authorities say that his body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact SPD at 256-401-2464 or their anonymous tip line at 256-249-4716.