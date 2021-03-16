Man dies following shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Bessemer Police Department are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man Tuesday afternoon.

At 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Long 14th Street North regarding a report of a man who had been shot. The victim was found dead and lying down in the roadway. According to police reports, the victim was shot while walking the street.

No one in custody at this time. Officers and detectives are speaking to witnesses about the homicide. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411.