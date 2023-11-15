BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot in Pratt City on Wednesday.

According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Fifth Street in Pratt City on report of a person shot. At the scene, officers discovered a man lying unresponsive in the road next to a vehicle. Officers also saw a woman on the sidewalk up and alert suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman was transported to UAB Hospital by BFRS personnel. She has not life-threatening injuries.

Fitzgerald said the preliminary investigation revealed the victims were standing in the 400 block of Fifth Street when an unknown suspect fired shots at them and fled the scene. Police believe the suspect was in a vehicle and are determining what vehicle they fled in.

There is no one in custody in connection to the investigation. Anyone who saw or heard anything related to the shooting is urged to call the BPD homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip and possibly receive up to a $5,000 reward by dialing Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.