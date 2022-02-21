GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a shooting in Gadsden Sunday morning.

According to the Gadsden Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block Chestnut Street around 4 a.m. to the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They were then transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim was later identified as Kenneth Dobbins. A suspect was located, arrested and charged with murder.

No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case is asked to contact GPD at 256-549-4653.