Man dead in Birmingham from multiple stab wounds, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead in Birmingham’s Woodlawn neighborhood following a stabbing, according to police.

Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department said law enforcement received a call of a person down on a sidewalk in the 6200 block of 2nd Ave S around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male who had suffered multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Mauldin said.

Police believe an altercation occurred before the stabbing took place, but they are working to confirm more information.

A person of interest is currently in custody.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this is a developing story.