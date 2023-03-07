CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit Tuesday afternoon which ended with a man turning the gun on himself.

According to CCSO, troopers were involved in a pursuit in the Waterloo community. The driver fled from officers on multiple roads before coming to a stop on County Road 89. Officers say they initiated the stop because the driver was wanted for several felony warrants in Cherokee and DeKalb counties.

The suspect was armed with a firearm and reportedly refused to exit the vehicle. After a brief standoff, the suspect allegedly fired a weapon and sustained a gunshot wound. EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation.