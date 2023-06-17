BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police Department public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched after 1 p.m. to shots fired calls in and around the 4700 block of Avenue T. Officers were then updated a person was shot at a residence in the area.

When officers entered a residence, they found Birmingham resident Eugene Holiday, 71, lying unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced Holiday dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald said police believe a family member shot Holiday during a domestic incident. There is no one in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. The BPD will provide additional updates as they become available.