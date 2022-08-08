LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Lawrence County Saturday night.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was attempting to stop a Ford F-150 for a traffic violation near the intersection of County Roads 217 and 214 around 9:15 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was driving down the center of the road.

When the deputy attempted to stop the F-150, the Sheriff’s Office said the driver began throwing numerous objects out of the truck – including nails and bottles – in an attempt to disable the pursuing deputy’s vehicle. The deputy’s vehicle sustained a broken windshield and damaged tires.

The F-150 broke down on County Road 222, and the driver, Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, exited the F-150. The Sheriff’s Office said he pointed a gun at the deputy and the deputy opened fire, hitting Hutto in his side. Hutto fell down next to the F-150 and medical aid was requested. Hutto died from his wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office later determined Hutto pointed a flare gun at the deputy that was loaded with a modified 12-gauge shotgun shell.

The deputy involved is on paid administrative leave, and Sheriff Max Sanders has turned over the investigation to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.