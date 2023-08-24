TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – A man is dead after a shooting that occurred overnight in Tuscaloosa put him in the hospital.

At midnight Wednesday night, the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shooting in the 3201 Block of Hargrove Road East at Water Oak Apartments.

A male subject was found shot and was transported to a hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

A second subject remained on the scene and reported to responding police that he was involved in the shooting. No identifications have been released at this time.

The investigation, led by VCU, is active and ongoing at this time. Police said in a press release that issues of possible self-defense have been raised and are being investigated.

Anyone who observed or witnessed any aspect of this incident is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8692.