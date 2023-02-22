BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man died Wednesday after he was reportedly shot in the 1400 block of 29th Street Ensley.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene around noon on report of a person shot. After entering a residence, police discovered a man lying on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin.

BPD stated the preliminary investigation suggests the victim was in an altercation at the residence before shots were fired. A woman was taken into custody without incident as a person of interest. No criminal charges have been filed in relation to the case.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.