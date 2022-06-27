BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a 50-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway in Ensley Sunday night.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers were dispatched around 10:05 p.m. to the 1600 block of 19th Street Ensley on the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man, who was later identified as Horace Berry Jr., lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced Berry dead at the scene. Officer Fitzgerald said that the preliminary investigation suggests that Berry and another man were involved in an argument that led to shots being fired. The suspect left the scene.

There is no one in custody at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-7777.