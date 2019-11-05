Man charged with voyeurism after taking pictures up women’s skirts in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism for taking pictures up a woman’s skirt on Church Street. The suspect has been identified as James Phillip Huggins Jr. and he has been charged with first-degree voyeurism and held on a combined $325,000 bond.

The incident occurred on Sept. 22, 2019, when officers responded to a report of voyeurism on Church Street. According to Mountain Brook police, the victim reported that she had seen a white male taking pictures up her skirt.

A follow-up investigation led to police identifying Huggins. The investigation also led to search warrants being issued and executed on Huggins’ phone and other electronic devices. Forensic analysis of the devices showed multiple other victims. Out of the victims discovered on Huggins’ phone, four were identified. Police then sought and obtained four felony warrants for the charge of voyeurism, $75,000 bond for the first three charges and $100,000 bond for the last charge.

Other charges are pending the identification of other victims.

Mountain Brook police state that the places were the criminal activity occurred, leading to warrants are the Publix on Montclair Road and Piggy Wiggly on Church Street. The forensic analysis showed that this voyeurism activity has been going on for some time.

According to Mountain Brook police, Alabama’s voyeurism law only took effect on September 1, 2019.

LATEST POSTS