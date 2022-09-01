HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police has arrested a man believed to have solicited sex from a minor.

According to a press release, HPD was notified by a mother who believed her child had been solicited for sex acts by an adult. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit began an investigation.

They determined the suspect and victim were work-related acquaintances and that the suspect had offered the victim money via CashApp in exchange for sex acts.

The facts of the case were presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Birmingham and an arrest warrant was issued.

Palarius Rodericus Calhoun, 30, of Birmingham, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution. He has since been released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting $20,000 bond.

Detectives believe Calhoun has been employed at several fast food restaurants in the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Area and that there may be additional victims of similar crimes.

Anyone with information regarding this case or who believes they may have been a victim of Calhoun is encouraged to contact Detective Jennifer Harrelson at 205-444-7539.