BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports.

Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found shot to death in a parking lot in the 800 block of Second Avenue North at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the BPD, White was shot while a street race was going on.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that multiple parties were in the parking lot participating in vehicle burnouts and other exhibition driving activities when a vehicle collided into another vehicle,” a press release from the BPD stated. “The incident turned violent and gunshots were exchanged.”

Two other women and two men were also shot during the incident, but only two have injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Officers believe that several people were involved in the shooting.

Winston was arrested after being seen outside a car believed to have been involved in the car crash leading up to the shooting. It is not clear whether or not he was participating in the street race. Winston is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Winston’s death marks the city’s 79th homicide of the year.